Coforge Ltd in demand

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5483.95, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 138.03% in last one year as compared to a 40.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5483.95, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18115.05. The Sensex is at 60743.25, up 0.09%. Coforge Ltd has slipped around 2.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36332.25, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5472, up 1.14% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 138.03% in last one year as compared to a 40.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 85.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

