Canara Bank opens QIP issue with floor price of Rs 103.50

Canara Bank has opened the Qualified Institutional Placement issue with a floor price of Rs 103.50 per share on 07 December 2020.

The sub-committee of the board - capital planning process of board of directors of the Bank is scheduled to meet on 10 December 2020 to consider and determine the issue price of equity shares as well as the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to QIP.

