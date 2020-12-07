Hindalco to set up Rs 730 crore extrusion plant at Silvassa

Hindalco Industries announced plans to set up a 34,000-tonne extrusion plant at Silvassa. The new plant will service the fast-growing market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions.

The Rs 730-crore project in Silvassa signals a big step forward in Hindalco's downstream strategy as the Company revives its long-term downstream investment plan.

The Company's intent is to build a larger value-added product portfolio over the next few years. This investment indicates confidence in the economic revival, which in turn will grow the demand for downstream value-added products.

