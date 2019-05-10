JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dalmia Bharat standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Canara Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 551.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 18.73% to Rs 12138.48 crore

Net Loss of Canara Bank reported to Rs 551.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4859.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 18.73% to Rs 12138.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10223.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 347.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4222.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 13.47% to Rs 46810.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41252.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income12138.4810223.41 19 46810.3441252.09 13 OPM %34.82-13.76 -50.0537.78 - PBDT-2550.04-7310.39 65 -2327.41-6560.86 65 PBT-2550.04-7310.39 65 -2327.41-6560.86 65 NP-551.53-4859.77 89 347.02-4222.24 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU