Hinduja Ventures standalone net profit declines 24.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 36.43% to Rs 54.66 crore

Net profit of declined 24.97% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.43% to Rs 54.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 97.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.03% to Rs 45.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

54.6685.9945.44252.8888.4092.2211.9987.4834.0162.53-57.68171.1830.5759.04-71.64166.7922.2029.59-47.2097.05

