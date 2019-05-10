Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 61.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 22.85 croreNet profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 61.50% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.75% to Rs 11.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 70.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.8519.67 16 70.2862.48 12 OPM %43.1936.30 -23.0424.22 - PBDT10.677.32 46 17.5816.42 7 PBT9.776.43 52 13.9312.90 8 NP6.884.26 62 11.378.63 32
