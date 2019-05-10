Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 61.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 22.85 crore

Net profit of (India) rose 61.50% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.75% to Rs 11.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 70.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

22.8519.6770.2862.4843.1936.3023.0424.2210.677.3217.5816.429.776.4313.9312.906.884.2611.378.63

