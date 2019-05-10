Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 8.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 672.95 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 8.61% to Rs 71.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 672.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 575.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.62% to Rs 261.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 2461.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1916.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales672.95575.34 17 2461.571916.12 28 OPM %18.0420.53 -17.7521.48 - PBDT113.38113.52 0 401.85390.93 3 PBT113.38101.22 12 401.85339.64 18 NP71.5565.88 9 261.61220.55 19
