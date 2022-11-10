Candour Techtex standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the June 2022 quarter
Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.28% to Rs 17.27 croreNet profit of Candour Techtex declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 70.28% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.2758.11 -70 OPM %5.732.10 -PBDT1.051.03 2 PBT0.650.62 5 NP0.420.47 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU