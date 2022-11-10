Candour Techtex standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.28% to Rs 17.27 crore

Net profit of Candour Techtex declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 70.28% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.2758.115.732.101.051.030.650.620.420.47

