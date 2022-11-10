JUST IN
Candour Techtex standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.28% to Rs 17.27 crore

Net profit of Candour Techtex declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 70.28% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.2758.11 -70 OPM %5.732.10 -PBDT1.051.03 2 PBT0.650.62 5 NP0.420.47 -11

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

