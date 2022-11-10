Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 195.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 20.73 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 195.83% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.7315.136.083.111.070.420.970.320.710.24

