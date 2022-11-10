JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE: Stocks trade lower on U.S. political uncertainty
Business Standard

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 195.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 20.73 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 195.83% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.7315.13 37 OPM %6.083.11 -PBDT1.070.42 155 PBT0.970.32 203 NP0.710.24 196

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU