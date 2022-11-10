Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 195.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 20.73 croreNet profit of Rama Vision rose 195.83% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.7315.13 37 OPM %6.083.11 -PBDT1.070.42 155 PBT0.970.32 203 NP0.710.24 196
