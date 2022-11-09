Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 25.39 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 47.44% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.3923.409.5322.782.765.612.214.221.643.12

