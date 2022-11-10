Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 58.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.43% to Rs 15.09 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities declined 58.81% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.43% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.0918.50 -18 OPM %9.8723.78 -PBDT2.204.83 -54 PBT1.864.39 -58 NP1.383.35 -59
