Zee Learn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup and Rane Engine Valve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 September 2021.
Zee Learn Ltd surged 17.08% to Rs 15.15 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 199.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26194 shares in the past one month.
Cantabil Retail India Ltd spiked 11.04% to Rs 548. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7858 shares in the past one month.
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 10.98% to Rs 408. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 980 shares in the past one month.
Rane Engine Valve Ltd advanced 10.64% to Rs 311.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1772 shares in the past one month.
