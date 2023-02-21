Capacite Infra bags order worth Rs 181 cr

-
Capacite Infraprojects said that it received contract worth Rs 181.36 crore from Indian Oil Corporation for construction of residential towers at Indian Oil Nagar, Andheri (west), Mumbai.Rahul Katyal, managing director, Capacite Infraprojects, said, "We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At capacite, it is our continuous endeavor to add quality orders from existing and new clients both in public and private sector."
Capacite Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 90.1% to Rs 22.85 crore on 21.3% rise in net sales to Rs 443.43 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Shares of Capacite Infraprojects were up 0.87% to Rs 139.65 on the BSE.
