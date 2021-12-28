Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 66.33 points or 1.18% at 5679.28 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd (up 19.98%), United Drilling Tools Ltd (up 14.14%),Swelect Energy Systems Ltd (up 9.54%),Nahar Polyfilms Ltd (up 9.51%),HSIL Ltd (up 6.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (up 6.19%), Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (up 5.67%), Kriti Industries (India) Ltd (up 5.57%), Precision Wires India Ltd (up 5.27%), and Forbes & Company Ltd (up 5%).

On the other hand, PTL Enterprises Ltd (down 6.3%), Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (down 2.37%), and Kirloskar Industries Ltd (down 1.91%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 326.35 or 0.57% at 57746.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.2 points or 0.55% at 17180.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.42 points or 1.15% at 28842.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.91 points or 0.92% at 8666.36.

On BSE,2355 shares were trading in green, 504 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)