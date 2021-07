Capital India Finance invests USD 25 mn in education fin-tech platform - Credenc

Plans to build education loan portfolio of Rs 3000 cr by 2025

Capital India Finance has added another business to its portfolio through a strategic investment of USD 25 million in mixed equity & debt in Credenc, an education lending fin-tech platform. This is in line with Capital India's vision to enable digital financial products and services to Indian customers.

With this investment ,Credenc is looking to build a book of Rs 3000 crore by 2025.

Credenc is a Delhi based fintech founded by Avinash Kumar and Mayank Batheja in 2017 and is a technology led education loans platform, working as the digital finance desk of 1000+ colleges across 17 cities in India.

