Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 69.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 69.73% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.27% to Rs 176.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 146.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.176.68146.9065.5462.9037.2921.9737.2921.9728.2616.65

