Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 69.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.27% to Rs 176.68 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 69.73% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.27% to Rs 176.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 146.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income176.68146.90 20 OPM %65.5462.90 -PBDT37.2921.97 70 PBT37.2921.97 70 NP28.2616.65 70
