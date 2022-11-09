Capital Trust consolidated net profit rises 132.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 22.21 croreNet profit of Capital Trust rose 132.18% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.2126.21 -15 OPM %36.7933.16 -PBDT2.851.26 126 PBT2.741.19 130 NP2.020.87 132
