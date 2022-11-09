Capital Trust consolidated net profit rises 132.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 22.21 crore

Net profit of Capital Trust rose 132.18% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.2126.2136.7933.162.851.262.741.192.020.87

