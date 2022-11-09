Westlife Foodworld reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.81% to Rs 570.23 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld reported to Rs 31.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.81% to Rs 570.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 380.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales570.23380.64 50 OPM %16.8211.67 -PBDT78.5827.95 181 PBT41.95-5.87 LP NP31.54-4.42 LP
