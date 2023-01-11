Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Usha Martin Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2023.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soared 6.76% to Rs 68.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd spiked 5.91% to Rs 192.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 5.83% to Rs 232.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75387 shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd jumped 5.40% to Rs 2296. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4318 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose 4.98% to Rs 259.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

