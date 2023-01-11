Narayana Hrudayalaya incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Narayana Hrudayalaya said that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, NH Integrated Care, on 10 January 2023, with an authorized capital of Rs 10 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh.

NH Integrated Care has been incorporated to carry on the business of healthcare services in the field of health and wellness management, said the company.

The healthcare firm subscribed 100% of the share capital in cash. It has subscribed 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 5 lakh.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 20 hospitals and 4 heart centres across India along with overseas presence across a hospital at Cayman Islands and a managed hospital at St. Lucia with over 6,100 operational beds across all its centres & potential to reach a capacity of 6,400 beds.

The healthcare player's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 168.9 crore in Q2 FY23, translating into YoY growth of 69.9% and QoQ growth of 52.6% respectively. Consolidated total operating income was Rs 1141.60 crore for Q2 FY23 as against Rs 940.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 21.4% YoY and 10.5% QoQ respectively.

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya were down 0.67% to Rs 730.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)