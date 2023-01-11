Narayana Hrudayalaya incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Narayana Hrudayalaya reports 45% YoY rise in Q1 PAT
Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps on acquiring Bengaluru orthopaedic hospital for Rs 200 cr
Volumes soar at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter
Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps after Q2 PAT spurts 70% YoY
RIL, DreamFolks Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus
-
Narayana Hrudayalaya said that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, NH Integrated Care, on 10 January 2023, with an authorized capital of Rs 10 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh.
NH Integrated Care has been incorporated to carry on the business of healthcare services in the field of health and wellness management, said the company.
The healthcare firm subscribed 100% of the share capital in cash. It has subscribed 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 5 lakh.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 20 hospitals and 4 heart centres across India along with overseas presence across a hospital at Cayman Islands and a managed hospital at St. Lucia with over 6,100 operational beds across all its centres & potential to reach a capacity of 6,400 beds.
The healthcare player's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 168.9 crore in Q2 FY23, translating into YoY growth of 69.9% and QoQ growth of 52.6% respectively. Consolidated total operating income was Rs 1141.60 crore for Q2 FY23 as against Rs 940.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 21.4% YoY and 10.5% QoQ respectively.
Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya were down 0.67% to Rs 730.75 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU