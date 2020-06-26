Captain Polyplast standalone net profit declines 5.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 48.60 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast declined 5.43% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 48.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 12.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 181.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

48.6053.46181.96145.6814.8112.5115.5212.275.064.9921.4511.663.994.4917.239.862.963.1312.607.20

