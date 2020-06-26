Captain Polyplast standalone net profit declines 5.43% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Captain Polyplast standalone net profit rises 78.49% in the December 2019 quarter
Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit declines 5.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 78.49% in the December 2019 quarter
Captain Polyplast receives revision in ratings for bank facilities
Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 48.60 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast declined 5.43% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 48.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 12.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 181.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales48.6053.46 -9 181.96145.68 25 OPM %14.8112.51 -15.5212.27 - PBDT5.064.99 1 21.4511.66 84 PBT3.994.49 -11 17.239.86 75 NP2.963.13 -5 12.607.20 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU