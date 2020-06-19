CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.22% to Rs 65.97 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings declined 58.08% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.22% to Rs 65.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.08% to Rs 82.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 243.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 318.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65.9789.41 -26 243.64318.97 -24 OPM %22.9854.97 -33.3854.76 - PBDT22.3858.76 -62 111.86205.06 -45 PBT20.3657.81 -65 104.09201.73 -48 NP15.2836.45 -58 82.37137.47 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
