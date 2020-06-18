Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.84% to Rs 141.44 croreNet profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 34.91% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 141.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 798.12% to Rs 19.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 388.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 367.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales141.44110.64 28 388.02367.08 6 OPM %14.69-7.22 -10.427.40 - PBDT2.30-3.77 LP 25.8819.28 34 PBT-1.01-7.00 86 12.736.73 89 NP1.382.12 -35 19.132.13 798
