Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.84% to Rs 141.44 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 34.91% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 141.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 798.12% to Rs 19.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 388.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 367.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

141.44110.64388.02367.0814.69-7.2210.427.402.30-3.7725.8819.28-1.01-7.0012.736.731.382.1219.132.13

