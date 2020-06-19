Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 1.85% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 215.23 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories declined 1.85% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 215.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.77% to Rs 215.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 863.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 648.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales215.23187.34 15 863.20648.69 33 OPM %25.0034.57 -30.1335.66 - PBDT73.2767.41 9 301.08250.30 20 PBT64.8760.69 7 269.46226.88 19 NP48.8949.81 -2 215.01176.57 22

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 08:04 IST

