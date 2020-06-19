Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 1.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 215.23 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories declined 1.85% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 215.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.77% to Rs 215.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 863.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 648.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

215.23187.34863.20648.6925.0034.5730.1335.6673.2767.41301.08250.3064.8760.69269.46226.8848.8949.81215.01176.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)