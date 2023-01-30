JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 124.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 42.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 62.15 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 9.62% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 62.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.1556.17 11 OPM %22.3526.65 -PBDT25.3421.66 17 PBT22.6819.77 15 NP15.9514.55 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU