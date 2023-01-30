CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 62.15 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 9.62% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 62.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.1556.1722.3526.6525.3421.6622.6819.7715.9514.55

