Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 461.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 461.54% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.94% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.772.1359.3316.431.300.181.290.170.730.13

