Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 461.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 123.94% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 461.54% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.94% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.772.13 124 OPM %59.3316.43 -PBDT1.300.18 622 PBT1.290.17 659 NP0.730.13 462

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 07:37 IST

