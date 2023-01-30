Suratwwala Business Group standalone net profit rises 44.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.47% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 44.07% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.47% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.2010.4250.9958.647.915.617.895.585.954.13

