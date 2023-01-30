Suratwwala Business Group standalone net profit rises 44.07% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter
G G Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 341.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 52.15% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 55.47% to Rs 16.20 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 44.07% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.47% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.2010.42 55 OPM %50.9958.64 -PBDT7.915.61 41 PBT7.895.58 41 NP5.954.13 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU