Business Standard

Suratwwala Business Group standalone net profit rises 44.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 55.47% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 44.07% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.47% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.2010.42 55 OPM %50.9958.64 -PBDT7.915.61 41 PBT7.895.58 41 NP5.954.13 44

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 07:36 IST

