High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 124.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.94% to Rs 26.95 croreNet profit of High Energy Batteries (India) rose 124.22% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.9516.54 63 OPM %40.3033.01 -PBDT10.014.65 115 PBT9.704.37 122 NP7.223.22 124
