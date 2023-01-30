High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 124.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.94% to Rs 26.95 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) rose 124.22% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.9516.5440.3033.0110.014.659.704.377.223.22

