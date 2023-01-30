High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 124.22% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 62.94% to Rs 26.95 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) rose 124.22% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.9516.54 63 OPM %40.3033.01 -PBDT10.014.65 115 PBT9.704.37 122 NP7.223.22 124

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 07:36 IST

