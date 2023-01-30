Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 291.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.02% to Rs 1886.05 croreNet Loss of Reliance Power reported to Rs 291.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 97.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 1886.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1795.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1886.051795.94 5 OPM %35.1446.16 -PBDT63.39228.57 -72 PBT-190.04-41.13 -362 NP-291.54-97.22 -200
