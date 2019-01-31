Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 86.11% to Rs 1.50 croreNet Loss of Carnation Industries reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 86.11% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.5010.80 -86 OPM %-57.33-17.59 -PBDT-1.38-1.09 -27 PBT-1.63-1.39 -17 NP-1.63-1.37 -19
