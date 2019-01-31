Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 1612.35% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 32.66 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 2.77% in the September 2018 quarter
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 85.11% in the September 2018 quarter
Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 1.78% in the December 2018 quarter
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 4269.47 croreNet profit of Tata Communications rose 1612.35% to Rs 173.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 4269.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4144.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4269.474144.77 3 OPM %19.7315.51 -PBDT757.74597.16 27 PBT234.26124.35 88 NP173.2910.12 1612
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU