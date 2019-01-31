JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 38.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 31.76% to Rs 1830.69 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 38.71% to Rs 304.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 219.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.76% to Rs 1830.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1389.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1830.691389.38 32 OPM %78.3673.70 -PBDT478.57351.08 36 PBT463.50337.62 37 NP304.37219.43 39

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:45 IST

