Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.16%
Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 8.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 11.10 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 8.70% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.109.25 20 OPM %8.4712.00 -PBDT0.931.09 -15 PBT0.861.02 -16 NP0.630.69 -9

