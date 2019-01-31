Winro Commercial (India) standalone net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 271.43% to Rs 7.80 croreNet profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 19.59% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 271.43% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.802.10 271 OPM %94.1062.38 -PBDT8.175.42 51 PBT8.135.39 51 NP6.965.82 20
