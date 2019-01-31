JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.16%
Business Standard

Winro Commercial (India) standalone net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 271.43% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 19.59% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 271.43% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.802.10 271 OPM %94.1062.38 -PBDT8.175.42 51 PBT8.135.39 51 NP6.965.82 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements