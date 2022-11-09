JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Carysil consolidated net profit declines 47.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 139.20 crore

Net profit of Carysil declined 47.71% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 139.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales139.20119.41 17 OPM %16.1121.74 -PBDT18.8926.88 -30 PBT12.7322.47 -43 NP9.2517.69 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU