Carysil consolidated net profit declines 47.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Carysil declined 47.71% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 139.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.139.20119.4116.1121.7418.8926.8812.7322.479.2517.69

