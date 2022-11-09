Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 78846.92 croreNet Loss of Tata Motors reported to Rs 944.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4441.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 78846.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60435.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales78846.9260435.92 30 OPM %7.076.81 -PBDT4123.562656.22 55 PBT-1773.78-3467.10 49 NP-944.61-4441.57 79
