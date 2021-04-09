AU Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Religare Enterprises Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 6.01% to Rs 1177.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 49646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd tumbled 6.00% to Rs 102.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd crashed 5.17% to Rs 255.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd fell 4.39% to Rs 3511.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2012 shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd slipped 4.35% to Rs 133. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69990 shares in the past one month.

