CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Catvision standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.15% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net profit of Catvision declined 76.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.15% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.0510.99 -63 OPM %10.866.64 -PBDT0.290.53 -45 PBT0.080.33 -76 NP0.060.25 -76

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 13:39 IST

