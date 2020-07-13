CBIC Extends Deadline For Re Import Of Cut And Polished Diamonds By 3 Months

The Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) said that it has extended the deadline of re-importing cut and polished diamonds, which have been sent abroad for certification and grading, by three months.

This extension will apply to all cut and polished diamonds that should have been re-imported between February one and July 31 this year but these could not be brought back due to disruption due to Covid-19 pandemic. This facility is available to exporters with average annual export turnover of Rs 5 crore for the last three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)