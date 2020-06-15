JUST IN
Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Golden Crest Education & Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.06 -100 0.200.19 5 OPM %00 --10.00-21.05 - PBDT-0.030.01 PL 0.040.02 100 PBT-0.030.01 PL 0.030 0 NP-0.030.01 PL 0.020 0

