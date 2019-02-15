CCL Products (India) standalone net profit declines 15.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 180.96 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) declined 15.04% to Rs 23.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 180.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 203.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales180.96203.62 -11 OPM %22.3722.69 -PBDT37.6745.03 -16 PBT34.6042.22 -18 NP23.8328.05 -15
