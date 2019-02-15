Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit rises 28.65% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.20% to Rs 48.32 croreNet profit of Indian Wood Products Company rose 28.65% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 48.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.3250.97 -5 OPM %23.5118.93 -PBDT10.168.55 19 PBT9.417.95 18 NP6.695.20 29
