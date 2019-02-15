JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Raideep Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 156.62% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 80.30% to Rs 50.34 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 156.62% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.30% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales50.3427.92 80 OPM %14.6811.71 -PBDT6.822.69 154 PBT4.841.39 248 NP3.491.36 157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements