Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 156.62% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 99.19% in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the September 2018 quarter
Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit rises 229.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Delhi pollution: NBCC asks contractors to use steel containers to transport building materials
Rlys offers 25pc discount on haulage rate on transport of empty containers, flat wagons
-
Sales rise 80.30% to Rs 50.34 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 156.62% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.30% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales50.3427.92 80 OPM %14.6811.71 -PBDT6.822.69 154 PBT4.841.39 248 NP3.491.36 157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU