JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Introduced Competition For Entrepreneurship And Capital
Business Standard

Board of Coffee Day Enterprises appoints director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 05 March 2019

The Board of Coffee Day Enterprises has appointed Sulakshana Raghavan (DIN: 03523815) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent for a period of 5 years with effect from 05 March 2019 to 04 March 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements