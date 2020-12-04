Tata Power in demand after securing LOI for Odisha's discoms

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project
Tata Power receives LoA for development of 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra
Tata Power Green Energy to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable project
Tata Power Renewable Energy to develop 120 MW solar project in Gujarat
Tata Power to develop 100 MW solar power project in Dholera Solar Park
-
Tata Power Company jumped 3.76% to Rs 71.8 after the company secured letter of intent for Odisha's WESCO and SOUTHCO discoms.The company has received LOI from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha's five circles of WESCO and six circles of SOUTHCO. As per conditions, Tata Power will hold 51% equity with management control and the state-owned GRIDCO will have the remaining 49% equity stake in the company.
The license enables Tata Power to serve the consumers of Western part (WESCO) and Southern part (SOUTHCO) of Odisha with geographical spread of more than 47,000 Sq km each and will manage network of more than 100,000 ckt. kms. each. The license period for the two Distribution Utilities shall be 25 years.
Shares of Tata Power have added nearly 5% in two days. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 73.6 in intraday today.
Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power company and together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, it has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,772 MW.
On a consolidated basis, the power utility's net profit rose 5.74% to Rs 370.93 crore on 7.97% increase in net sales to Rs 8,289.81 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU