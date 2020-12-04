Volumes spurt at Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd counter

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd registered volume of 83.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.58 lakh shares

Star Cement Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 December 2020.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd registered volume of 83.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.05% to Rs.1,557.95. Volumes stood at 6.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd notched up volume of 21.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.10% to Rs.97.30. Volumes stood at 2.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd witnessed volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.09% to Rs.400.65. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

JTEKT India Ltd clocked volume of 15.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.35% to Rs.86.30. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 20.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.60% to Rs.308.45. Volumes stood at 7.13 lakh shares in the last session.

