MT Educare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 10.94% in the September 2020 quarter
Salzer Electronics standalone net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2020 quarter
Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 8.94% in the March 2020 quarter
Panacea Biotec fixes record date for scheme of arrangement
Panacea Biotec terminates MoU entered with Refana Inc
-
Salzer Electronics Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2020.
Salzer Electronics Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2020.
MT Educare Ltd crashed 11.72% to Rs 11.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43683 shares in the past one month.
Salzer Electronics Ltd lost 9.64% to Rs 135.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31139 shares in the past one month.
Panacea Biotec Ltd tumbled 7.94% to Rs 215.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30336 shares in the past one month.
Ganges Securities Ltd slipped 7.61% to Rs 55.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2141 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd corrected 6.63% to Rs 34.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37668 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU