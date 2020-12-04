MT Educare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Salzer Electronics Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2020.

MT Educare Ltd crashed 11.72% to Rs 11.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43683 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd lost 9.64% to Rs 135.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31139 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd tumbled 7.94% to Rs 215.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30336 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd slipped 7.61% to Rs 55.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2141 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd corrected 6.63% to Rs 34.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37668 shares in the past one month.

