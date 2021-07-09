Ceinsys Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Morarjee Textiles Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Mohota Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2021.
Ceinsys Tech Ltd lost 6.61% to Rs 130 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2668 shares in the past one month.
Morarjee Textiles Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 19. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12976 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 18.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85575 shares in the past one month.
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd pared 4.98% to Rs 132.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22904 shares in the past one month.
Mohota Industries Ltd slipped 4.96% to Rs 10.54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21365 shares in the past one month.
