Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 80.88 points or 0.51% at 15854.87 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.67%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.39%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.04%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.79%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.61%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.77%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.57%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.38%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 222.8 or 0.42% at 52346.14.

The Nifty 50 index was down 52.2 points or 0.33% at 15675.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.01 points or 0.23% at 25835.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.88 points or 0.26% at 7970.99.

On BSE,1740 shares were trading in green, 1357 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

