Business Standard

Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 21.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 13.13 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.1312.37 6 OPM %8.159.62 -PBDT0.700.73 -4 PBT0.360.34 6 NP0.280.23 22

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

