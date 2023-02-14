Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 21.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 13.13 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.1312.378.159.620.700.730.360.340.280.23

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)